Salisbury's Goin' Nuts Cafe closes permanently after 32 years in business

Goin' Nuts Café has closed permanently.

The beloved café, located at 947 Mount Hermon Road in Salisbury, Maryland, has been serving the surrounding Lower Shore community for over 32 years.

Goin Nuts Café shared the news of its untimely closure in a June 4 Facebook post.

The hours were blocked out on the sign Wednesday morning at Goin Nuts' Cafe in Salisbury.

"Due to unexpected health and financial issues, we find we must close our doors today after 32 (years). Thank you Everyone for all your love and support. We wish everyone the best!" the café said online.

Nevertheless, the café said it will honor previously purchased gift certificates. Patrons should call 410-860-1164 or write 947 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804.

BUSINESS HAPPENINGS: Sugar Water open at Washington Inn, Centre at Salisbury retail hub | What's Going There

LOCAL BUSINESS: Trimper's Haunted House gets gift shop, two new Salisbury restaurants | What's Going There

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury's Goin' Nuts Cafe closes after 32 years in business