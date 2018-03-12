Salisbury nerve agent backlash: Residents outraged as 500 told they may be at risk a week after spy attack

Hundreds of people could have been contaminated by the nerve agent that poisoned a Russian double agent in Salisbury, officials have confirmed, as locals questioned why they were not warned sooner.

A week after Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were left in a critical condition following an attack in the city, residents were advised to take action to protect themselves.

Anyone who visited the same pub or restaurant as the pair last Sunday were told to wash their clothes immediately and clean all jewellery, mobile phones, spectacles and other items with antiseptic wipes.

Staff at Zizzi's restaurant in the city, where the couple dined shortly before falling ill, were told to destroy any clothes they had been wearing at the time and also visit their doctor for a health check.

Drinkers at the popular Mill pub in the city were also urged to take similar steps if they were there between Sunday lunchtime and Monday night, when the venue was eventually sealed off by police.

Traces of the nerve agent - which has been identified but that officials have refused to name - have been found in both locations, it is understood.

Skripal poisoning - Salisbury map

England's chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, estimated that around 500 people could have been affected in the time window.

She insisted the risk to the public from the nerve agent remained low, but conceded that contact with the nerve agent, could pose a risk with "prolonged, long-term exposure" to the skin.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Zizzi's More

Anyone who visited either location on Sunday afternoon is being advised to:

Wash the clothing that you were wearing in an ordinary washing machine using your regular detergent at the temperature recommended for the clothing

Any items which cannot be washed, and which would normally be dry cleaned, should be put in two plastic bags tied at the top and stored safely in your own home. We are currently reviewing the best way of cleaning these clothes and will provide further advice on our website

Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin (ordinary domestic waste disposal)

Other items such as jewellery and spectacles which cannot go in the washing machine or be cleaned with cleansing or baby wipes, should be hand washed with warm water and detergent and then rinsed with clean cold water. Please thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items.

On Monday, Theresa May will chair a meeting of the National Security Council, attended by the heads of all three intelligence agencies, after which she is expected to formally link Russia to the Salisbury poisonings.

Military personnel wearing protective suits in Salisbury Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe /Getty More

Scientists at Porton Down, the Government's chemical warfare laboratory, are understood to have been carrying out final tests overnight that will prove beyond reasonable doubt that the nerve agent used in the attacks was made in Russia.

Mrs May is then expected to announce fresh sanctions against Russians close to President Putin, as well as the expulsion of some Russian diplomats from the UK.

There is growing anger among Salisbury residents over the delay in passing on information to the public.