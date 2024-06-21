Salisbury players wins $150,000 in Maryland Lottery game with one lucky scratch

A Salisbury woman is counting her lucky dollars after winning the first $150,000 top prize on the $150,000 Extreme scratch-off. Lady Luck showed up to help the mother of two about three weeks ago while she was on a break from work.

Grocery store employee finds big surprise with scratch-off ticket

The grocery store employee, going by the nickname “Yeyo” for publicity reasons, said it was a slow day when she decided to play some scratch-offs.

An occasional player, she began scratching off the instant tickets. The first two were not winners, so she decided to purchase one more. When she scanned the $150,000 Extreme instant ticket, a big surprise was waiting.

“I thought it was $50, but it read a $150,000 win,” said “Yeyo.” “I thought, ‘This can’t be real.’ ”

To make sure she wasn’t seeing things, the winner asked her coworker to double check the scratch-off for a win. Indeed, she had scored the $150,000 top prize. The Salisbury resident then called her husband to share the news.

Savings for now, and then 'Yeyo' and husband will decide what's next

Salisbury player 'Yeyo' displays the giant check representing her big win in the Maryland Lottery's $150,000 Extreme scratch-off game.

“It was so hard to believe that she won, because I am the one who plays,” he told Maryland Lottery officials when he accompanied her to claim her prize. “I had to see it for myself, so I immediately drove to her work.”

“Yeyo” said her husband arrived and gave her a big hug. He later secured the winning instant ticket for her at home.

Scheduling conflicts came up when trying to choose a day to claim the $150,000 prize. They finally made it to Maryland Lottery headquarters earlier this week.

“Yeyo” said she hasn’t decided what to do with her windfall and will put the money into savings for now.

Salisbury woman wins first top prize awarded in new game

The $10 instant ticket, $150,000 Extreme, debuted in late March with five $150,000 top prizes. “Yeyo” nabbed the first ne, leaving four remaining. Also, up for grabs are 15 more $10,000 prizes and hundreds of thousands of others, ranging from $10 to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Lucky scratch leads to $150,000 lottery win for Salisbury player