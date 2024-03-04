Salisbury man will serve life in prison for Snow Hill murder

On Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, Carl Lee Fuller, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, was sentenced to life imprisonment for first degree murder, of which he was convicted on Sept. 8, 2023.

The Honorable Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court suspended all but 50 years of Fuller’s life sentence and placed Fuller on 5 years of supervised probation upon release, according to an Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County news release.

The charges arose from Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ response to a report of cardiacarrest on Oct. 23, 2022, on St. Luke’s Road in Snow Hill, Maryland.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male lying unresponsive in a pool of blood, with numerous and severe blunt force injuries to the face and head. The victim was identified as David Pfeffer and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Investigators noticed that the victim’s vehicle was not on scene, and eventually located it parked at a residence in Delmar, Delaware, with the help of the Delaware State Police. Carl Fuller was located inside the Delmar residence and agreed to speak with investigators.

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: Salisbury University Police urge caution after attempted kidnapping

SCHOOL VIOLENCE: Worcester BOE raises stakes on school violence, disputing law enforcement numbers

During the interview, Fuller ultimately admitted to killing David Pfeffer with a baseball bat on the night of Oct. 22, 2022, the release stated.

Pfeffer also admitted to entering the home and removing firearms from the residence, which he then hid in his mother’s residence along with his bloody clothing. Investigators were able to recover these items, as well as the victim’s credit card and the murder weapon, which Fuller had discarded along the roadway leaving the crime scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Pfeffer’s family, whose lives have been altered forever by this terrible crime. We can only hope that the sentence in this case brings them some small comfort that justice was done," Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said.

Heiser also thanked the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Newark Volunteer EMS and Det. Allen of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, who investigated the case, and commended Assistant State’s Attorney Dempsey Stewart, who prosecuted the case.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man will serve life in prison for Snow Hill murder