Salisbury man gets 90 years in kidnapping, assault that involved strangling girlfriend

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison on kidnapping, assault and witness tampering charges.

Tyler Gaskins, formerly of Salisbury, Maryland, was sentenced on June 21 after being convicted in April of kidnapping, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, violation of a protective order, witness tampering and perjury following a three-day trial.

Assault case involves strangulation, punching girlfriend, assaulting ex

On May 23, 2023, Gaskins, believing that his girlfriend had been cheating on him, assaulted her in their home. The following day, the assault continued and included strangling the victim and punching her in her chest with such force that he fractured her sternum. Gaskins then threatened to kill the victim if she did not get into his car.

The victim complied and Gaskins drove her to her ex-boyfriend's residence to confront him about the alleged cheating. While there, Gaskins entered the ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted him with a knife before fleeing. Following the assaults, the victim obtained a protective order against Gaskins.

However, while Gaskins was awaiting trial, he contacted the victim numerous times, instructing her to take out false charges against her ex-boyfriend to help Gaskins' case. Subsequently, Gaskins swore out criminal charges against the ex-boyfriend. The court found that Gaskins perjured himself in making this complaint.

