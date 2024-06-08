Salisbury homicide victim identified as 36-year-old man: Sheriff's Department

A 36-year-old man has been identified as the victim of Friday's shooting in Salisbury that is now being investigated as a homicide.

Here's what we know so far.

On Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 900 Block of Mineola Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the victim, 36-year-old Brookes Lamar Dashiell, seated in the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s department responded to a shooting in the area of Mineola Avenue and Powhatten Bouevard in Salisbury mid-day Friday June 7, 2024, that is now being investigated as a homicide. Police and EMS crews arrived to find a single male subject shot multiple times in a white pick-up truck. Salisbury EMS transported the driver to TidalHealth, where he was pronounced dead. Several schools in the area were told to “Shelter in Place” until the investigation was complete.

The victim sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was transported to the emergency room at TidalHealth, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Criminal Investigation Division responded and assumed the investigation.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898. Tips can be made anonymously via the Sheriff’s Office app or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers offers cash rewards for any information leading to an arrest.

