Salisbury dad charged with murder for 2020 infant death

A man has been charged with murder for the 2020 death of his baby, police said.

The Salisbury Police Department arrested 29-year-old David Allen Brady on Tuesday.

Investigators said Brady’s infant died in November 2020 after being assaulted while in Brady’s custody.

Brady is being held in the Rowan County jail with no bond.

No further information was released.

