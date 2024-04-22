Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly Saturday evening shooting

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced that one man is dead after a Saturday night shooting.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Arch Street Pike when they received a 911 call from a man about an unresponsive victim in his passenger seat.

Saline County deputies ID victims in Saturday deadly shooting, ID suspect as 15-year-old

The 19-year-old man was later taken to a local hospital where he died Sunday.

SCSO officials said that the driver claimed that the vehicle that shot at them is one he had previously filed a report on for harassment.

After reviewing videos and pictures of the vehicle, deputies discovered the suspect was 20-year-old Jayeson Ashley.

Saline County deputies arrest man accused in deadly early morning shooting

Ashley is being held at the Saline County Detention Center and is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery and 2nddegree murder.

Deputies said that Ashley’s sister Ceara Force was also taken into custody and is facing charges of obstruction and hindering apprehension.

