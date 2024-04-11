Salinas Valley could see morning rain before sunny Thursday
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, including expansion of generative AI to its security product line and other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The biggest news stories this morning: Congress looks into blocking piracy sites in the US, Starlink terminals are reportedly being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, Apple Vision Pro, two months later.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings for the home, garden and beyond from Target, Macy's, Walmart and Amazon.
'Like Spanx without the squeezing': over 7,000 shoppers swear by these bottoms — right now they're 50% off.
There were several misspellings and formatting errors that were found on the new Kobe Bryant statue in downtown Los Angeles.
Lucid Motors delivered more EVs in the first quarter of 2024 than it has in any other quarter, though it set the record by a very slim margin. The Saudi-backed, California-based electric vehicle company said Tuesday morning that it shipped 1,967 luxury sedans in the quarter. Lucid's new delivery record comes as the company is struggling to find consistent demand for its pricey luxury sedan, the Air.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
At JPMorgan, the benefits of AI are obvious and have been that way for years. For investors betting on AI changing the future, its current success might be a challenge.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
"I’ve been on shows with fandoms, but I’ve never been on a show with a fandom that is full of so much goodwill," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Yahoo Entertainment.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.