Salinas police seeking help locating at-risk 10-year-old

Update: This person has been found safe.

(BCN) — Salinas Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing, at-risk youth.

Griceida Pascual, who is 10 years old, was last seen on foot on South Wood Street, police said in a Tweet at 9:13 a.m.

She was wearing a white sweater, a dark blue Disney shirt and black pants. She was carrying a black backpack with green trim.

Anyone who sees Pascual should call 911 immediately.

