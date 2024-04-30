Salina names new city prosecutor

The City of Salina has named W. Brad Sutton as the new city prosecutor.

According to a news release, City Manager Mike Schrage appointed Sutton, who has served as an assistant county attorney for Saline County since 2015.

Sutton has nearly 26 years of experience, including previous experience with the State of Kansas and also as a privately contracted attorney enforcing child support. He received both bachelors and juris doctorate degrees from Washburn University.

"Brad’s experience in the public sector and County Attorney’s office will serve Salina Municipal Court well," Schrage said. "We are excited for him to lead the City Prosecutor’s Office with his professional demeanor, high-volume case load experience and understanding of our community."

According to the city, Sutton will begin this new role in early May, succeeding Christina Trocheck, who served in that position for almost 8 years.

