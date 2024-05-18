Salina man turns self in after allegedly firing gun during road rage incident

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a Salina man turned himself in at the Saline County Jail after an alleged road rage incident on Friday.

A news release from the Salina Police Department says around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of possible shots fired near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford.

When they arrived, they talked to a 47-year-old man who said while driving south on Santa Fe, a white Dodge pickup almost hit his vehicle. After stopping behind the truck at a red light, he got out of his vehicle to confront the driver, who allegedly shot three rounds in the man’s direction.

The man was not hit by any of the bullets.

Later that night, at 11:40 p.m., officers were called to the Saline County Jail, where they talked to a 23-year-old man who was brought by his family to turn himself in for the road rage incident. A handgun was recovered.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.