Salesianum School honors the late Fred Smith, 1 of the first 5 Black students to attend

Students, staff and faculty from Salesianum School in Wilmington walked across the city to the Congo Legacy Center on Wednesday morning to attend the memorial service of school alumnus Fred Smith, who died on March 1 at 89 years old.

Smith was one of the first five Black students to enroll at Salesianum, officially desegregating the school on Nov. 14, 1950. Only the students' parents and the principal who invited them to enroll knew they were coming, current Salesianum School Principal Rev. J. Christian Beretta wrote on the school's blog.

Smith, a 14-year-old freshman at the time, was led into his first period class by the principal, Beretta wrote. There was a short pause, and then classes resumed. No incidents occurred, according to Beretta, and no students left the school.

"The historic moment was remarkable in how uneventful it was," Beretta wrote. "It was as if the new students had been there all along."

Smith dropped out of school to work full-time to support his family before he graduated; but in 2019, Smith was presented with an honorary Salesianum diploma at the school's graduation ceremony.

Fred Smith, one of the first black students to enroll at Salesianum in 1950, watches as seniors file into the school's commencement Friday, May 31, 2019 in Wilmington. Smith was drafted into the army as a senior and never completed his degree. He was honored with his diploma at the Class of 2019 commencement.

"In the end, this is my lasting impression of Fred," Beretta wrote. "A relentlessly kind and humble man who did what was needed for his family, his community and his country without seeking recognition or expecting reward."

