With sales tax revenues rolling in, how is Gage Park Improvement Authority spending it?

Major remodels and master plans are coming to the Gage Park Improvement District with the use of additional sales tax funds.

As previously reported, the Gage Park Improvement District, which includes the Topeka Zoo, Gage Park and the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, will receive an estimated $8 million a year in sales tax. Legislators previously said the extra sales tax would help offset property tax.

Shawnee County residents voted during the November 2022 election to collect 10 cents for every $100 of sales tax.

The funding is broken up between the three entities and the Gage Park Improvement Authority (GPIA). The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center receives the largest portion, totaling 58% of the collected tax. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for Gage Park accepts 22%. The Discovery Center receives 15% and the improvement authority gets 5%.

More than $7 million has been collected from the extra tax as of the end of January.

At Gage Park's Reinisch Rose Garden, a variety known as Betty Boop relects early sunlight Wednesday. There are over 180 varieties of roses here that offer great colors this time of year.

The Gage Park Improvement Authority received $395,456 as of the end of January.

Part of this money is being used to perform an infrastructure study by Bartlett & West, an engineering firm that offers services in planning, design and construction projects, according to the company website. This study will help with creating a complete Gage Park master plan.

Parks and Rec director Tim Laurent said he couldn't give an estimated cost for the study at the moment. He did say the money used for the study will be split between the authority and Parks and Rec. The authority will match Parks and Rec up to $100,000 for the study.

"We're going to see some major efforts and major changes here pretty quick," GPIA chairman James Martin said.

Martin said after the study is complete, which is estimated for May, the authority and Parks and Rec will host community events to get feedback from the public before implementing any action or construction.

Money collected from the tax in the coming months will be used for any construction or action that will be taken later.

Gage Park spending

Parks and Rec received about $1.6 million to use on Gage Park improvements.

This money will be used for some large construction projects throughout the park, including Playland, turning the carousel into a year-round attraction and renovating the rose garden, Laurent said.

"The reason we are not waiting for the completion of the master plan is because folks voted on this sales tax initiative and they approved it," Laurent said. "I believe there is an expectation that they start to see some improvements at Gage Park and we feel the same way. So we want to get moving."

Laurent said he'd like to start construction this fall and finish by next summer. However, the Shawnee County Commission has yet to approve a formal proposal and Laurent couldn't give an estimated time for when that will be presented to the commission.

The funds will also be used to pay for part of the previously stated park master plan and then to act on the findings.

The Kansas Children's Discovery Center received over $1 million from sales tax collected as of the end of January with half of the funds being allocated to Building Discovery Expansion.

Discovery Center spending

As of the end of January, the center has received more than $1 million from the sales tax collected, according to the center's website. The discovery center uses its portion of the fund for capital projects, special exhibits and outreach programs.

"The impact of GPIA dollars has been significant for the museum," Discovery Center CEO Dene Mosier said in a written statement. "GPIA dollars have funded five different exhibits designed to teach children about science, technology, engineering, art, math, reading, and Kansas. GPIA has enabled us to update exhibit spaces, and is setting the stage for very exciting future development."

Approximately half of the collected funds, $500,000, have been allocated to Building Discovery Expansion. Marketing and development director Laura Burton said this will be used for a specific museum expansion project that is not fully developed yet but the center's staff is "excited and working hard" to put the project together.

The center has allocated more than $206,000 for future projects and has invested $178,131 for special and traveling exhibits.

Some of the investments include "Camp Kansas"; "XOXO: An Exhibit for Love and Forgiveness," a traveling exhibit where visitors would explore feelings through facial expressions, verbal language, body language and art; and "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!", an interactive math, science and engineering-based exhibit themed around the 65-year-old children's cartoon.

The center has invested $106,911 in updates and repairs like fixing the art cafe flooring and $83,079 was used to build the new Toddler Town, an immersive play environment for toddlers.

"GPIA dollars that we have received are truly an investment in our community's children," Mosier said. "We are grateful for the public vote that has allowed us the ability to serve and strengthen families in new ways."

The Topeka Zoo offers many attractions for visitors beyond the unique variety of animals. Events like Steins and Vines offer the chance to explore the grounds while enjoying a drink.

Topeka Zoo spending

The zoo and conservation center have received approximately $4.2 million as of the end of January.

Fred Patton, who is on the Friends of the Topeka Zoo board, said the vast majority of these funds are used to operate the zoo like zookeeper salaries, animal food, utilities, and routine facility maintenance. He said the sales tax replaces the Topeka property tax it usually receives.

Patton said the zoo would have received $2,130,013 in city property tax for 2024.

"I think it provides us a great opportunity to do even more at the zoo than we have been able to do the last couple of years," Patton said. "It gives us a good base of funding that we know we are going to get year in and year out."

Patton also said $1 million of the fund will be used on future master plan construction projects, like the recently completed Giraffe & Friends project.

"We are in the process of developing what the next master plan project will be," Patton said. "We will probably redo most everything from the entrance to the zoo to all the way back to Gage Boulevard."

The zoo will also use the funds to bring in special exhibits including Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers® made with LEGO® bricks. This exhibit will be at the zoo from April 20 to Sept. 9.

