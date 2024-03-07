Salem Police respond to shooting at Bush's Pasture Park; South Salem High on lockdown

A shooting investigation closed down the entrance to Bush's Pasture Park in south Salem Thursday afternoon.

South Salem High School is on lockdown as Salem Police are investigating a shooting at nearby Bush's Pasture Park around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating a body found in the park near Cottage and Leffelle streets SE.

Salem Police reported officers were responding to a shooting at the park. The entrance to the park at Leffelle Street SE was closed, and people were advised to avoid the area and use of the park.

In an email, Salem-Keizer Public Schools said all students and staff are safe.

"The lockdown at South Salem High School remains in effect; however, at this time, we are beginning to deescalate our condition," the district said in an email. "We will remain in a heightened level of security until further notice."

No further information was released by police.

Bush's Pasture Park, just blocks from downtown, has 90.5 acres of walking and running paths, wooded areas and open meadows. The park is home to a museum, an arts gallery and the only official Soap Box Derby track this side of the Mississippi.

