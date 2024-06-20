Salem Police arrest man in May 23 death of woman found on Rural Avenue

Salem Police announced the arrest of a man Thursday in the May 23 death of a 28-year-old Salem woman found on a south Salem street.

The 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning by detectives who were assisted by the SWAT Team in serving a search warrant on the 2900 block of Mendocino Drive NE in east Salem, police said in a prepared statement.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. The man had not been arraigned as of Thursday afternoon.

Carla Fernanda Vasquez was found dead at 2 a.m. May 23 in the middle of the street in the 1000 block of Rural Avenue SE.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police arrest man on charge of second-degree murder