Salem pedestrian dies from injuries in May 5 hit-and-run near Lancaster Drive

A 75-year-old Salem man died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run May 5 near Lancaster Drive SE, the Salem Police Department announced Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the 4100 block of Rickey St. SE at approximately 11:40 a.m. on May 5 after a man crossing the street was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.

An investigation determined Randall Dale Wilson was attempting to cross Rickey Street approximately one block east of Lancaster when hit by a pickup traveling westbound. Police said Wilson was in the lane of travel.

Wilson was transported to Salem Health with injuries and then for further care to a Portland-area hospital, where he died on May 8.

Salem Police identified the driver of the pickup as a 63-year-old man from Keizer and arrested him at his home later the day of the incident for failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to a press release.

The man is not currently in custody, according to the online county jail roster, and no charges appear in online court records.

A spokesman for the Marion County District Attorney's Office said Monday evening in response to questions about the case: "We have no information that we can release at this time."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem pedestrian dies from May 5 hit-and-run injuries