Salem motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 153 in Yamhill County

A Salem motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night in Yamhill County, according to Oregon State Police.

Kevin Gilbert McFadden, 57, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle that swerved to avoid a collision with another motorcycle and then swerved back onto the roadway, police said.

Oregon State Police said officers responded at 10:03 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 153 near milepost 14.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Toyota Corolla swerved to avoid an eastbound motorcycle that reportedly entered the westbound lane. Police said the Toyota lost control and swerved back onto the roadway, striking the second motorcycle operated by McFadden.

The other motorcycle did not stop, according to police. The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

The on-scene investigation impacted the highway for approximately 3.5 hours. Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Dayton Fire and ODOT assisted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police through OSP dispatch at 800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal.

