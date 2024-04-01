Salem manufacturer, Aurora heliport facility among 18 fined for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied 18 fines in February, totaling $232,095.

Among those fined are a Salem manufacturer that improperly stored and shipped hazardous waste, an Aurora heliport facility that failed to perform required monitoring and a Coos Bay log storage yard illegally open-burning creosote-treated timbers.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals.

Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental improvement project instead of paying a fine.

Here are the citations:

Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum, Klamath Falls, $89,512: For failing to report accurate amounts of fuel exemptions, failing to provide adequate supporting documentation, failing to comply with the Oregon Clean Fuels Standards, and failing to timely complete verification for Clean Fuels and greenhouse gas reporting.

Tillamook County Public Works Department, Tillamook, $55,451: For failing to substantially implement its facility stormwater pollution control plan, failing to conduct monitoring and failing to generate corrective action reports.

Knutson Towboat Company, Coos Bay, $33,554: For illegal open burning of creosote-treated timbers at its log storage yard.

Miscoe Properties, Portland, $28,752: For discharging waste from its food processing facility into the Columbia Slough, and placing waste where it was likely to be carried into the slough.

Gilbert Gramson, Warrenton, $24,054: For conducting construction activities without a stormwater discharge permit, risking harm to Clear Lake and Shag Lake in Warrenton.

Sandhar Warriors, Troutdale, $22,835: For failing to immediately clean up about 120 gallons of diesel fuel spilled following a truck crash on Interstate 84, and for failing to immediately report the spill.

Wireless Structures Consulting dba Western Utility Telecom, Salem, $16,400: For failing to determine whether its wastes were hazardous and for shipping hazardous wastes off site without a manifest. The company also was cited, but not fined, for failing to label a tank of used oil.

Parker-Northwest Paving Company dba Canby Landscape Supply, Canby, $15,775: For failing to obtain an industrial stormwater discharge permit and discharging compost leachate from a PVC pipe directly to a wetland.

PPM Technologies Holdings, Newberg, $8,800: For failing to comply with monitoring required by its stormwater discharge permit.

Columbia Helicopters, Aurora, $6,800: For failing to comply with monitoring required by its water quality permit.

Atkore Plastic Pipe Corporation, Eugene, $5,600: For failing to comply with monitoring required by its stormwater discharge permit.

Justin Gauvain, Lakeside, $5,367: For disposing of unusable vehicles, vehicle parts, tires, furniture, appliance and household garbage at his property without obtaining a solid waste disposal permit. DEQ also ordered Gauvain to submit a plan for cleaning up the property.

Martha Willis, Winston, $4,903: For disposing of waste tires, appliances, vehicle parts and household garbage on her property without obtaining a solid waste disposal permit. DEQ also ordered Willis to submit a plan for cleaning up the property.

Northwest Cascade, Portland, $4,800: For failing to manage its wash water in accordance with its stormwater permit.

YiFang USA, West Covina, CA, $1,650: For failing to register portable computers sold in Oregon with the state’s E-Cycles program, as required by law.

TM Companies, Portland, $1,500: For failing to submit a complete and timely 2022 annual report required by its air quality permit.

Ace Car Reconditioning, Tigard, $1,200: For failing to submit a complete and timely 2022 annual report required by its air quality permit.

Bob Thomas Auto Body, Portland, $1,200: For failing to submit a complete and timely 2022 annual report required by its air quality permit.

