Salem man in custody following fatal head-on crash on Commercial Street SE

A Salem man is in custody following an early morning fatal head-on crash at the intersection of Commercial Street SE and Ewald Avenue SE in south Salem, according to Salem Police.

Salem Police said a pickup driven by Jose Refugio Hernandez-Orozco, 52, of Salem, was northbound on Commercial Street at 6:37 a.m. when his vehicle was struck head-on by a southbound SUV in the northbound lanes.

Police say Hernandez-Orozco was taken to Salem Health hospital and later died.

The 38-year-old Salem driver of the SUV is hospitalized but in police custody on pending charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of an intoxicant, police said in a prepared statement.

Commercial Street was closed for eight hours Tuesday between Ewald Avenue SE and Oakhill Avenue SE while the crash was investigated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man in custody after fatal crash on Commercial Street