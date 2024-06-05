Salem man arrested in string of four armed bank robberies in May

A Salem man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges in a string of four bank robberies in May.

Salem detectives arrested a 50-year-old man Tuesday evening as part of their investigation into a series of armed bank robberies in Salem and Albany.

The Salem Police SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Lee ST SE and arrested the man.

Police identified him as the primary suspect in three bank robberies in Salem and one in Albany in the span of 10 days.

The first robbery occurred May 21 at Valley Credit Union, 2096 Mission St. SE.

Another took place May 23 at Chase Bank, 5135 Commercial St. SE.

The third occurred May 28 at KeyBank, 1500 Edgewater St. NW.

And the fourth was in Albany May 31 at the Northwest Community Credit Union, 707 Waverly Drive SE.

Each of the Salem robberies took place in the afternoon hours and involved an adult male suspect who displayed a handgun, demanded money from the bank teller and left with varying amounts of cash.

None of the bank employees were injured in any of the incidents, according to police.

After the second robbery, police noted a pattern in the cases.

“It sounds like the same M.O. as the guy off of Mission,” an officer reported to dispatch on May 23.

The FBI Portland Field Office and Albany Police Department assisted Salem Police in their investigation.

The Statesman Journal reported on the string of bank robberies last week.

The man was arrested without incident at a southeast Salem home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and taken to the Marion County jail.

The Statesman Journal does not identify suspects until they are arraigned in court. The man is set to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Circuit Court on three counts of robbery, three counts of theft and three counts of menacing. Additional charges out of Linn County for the Albany robbery are pending.

Court records show a criminal history for the suspect dating back decades, including two theft convictions from 1996 and a series of drug arrests from 1996 to 2003.

In 2004, he was convicted in federal court and sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a heroin deal that led to a man's overdose death. Prosecutors initially sought a life sentence for the crime.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man arrested, charged in four bank robberies