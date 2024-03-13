Salem-Keizer teachers strike looms as superintendent pivots to gun violence talk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The threat of a teacher’s strike still looms as the Salem-Keizer School District is hitting roadblocks in the bargaining process even as the superintendent is trying to put the focus on gun violence among students.

The teacher’s union packed the school board meeting — all dressed in red — to testify about the challenges they’re facing in negotiations. However, Salem-Kezier Superintendent Andrea Castañeda brought attention to the recent gun violence among high school students, which killed one student and injured two others.

In response, Castañeda announced plans to recommend the implementation of weapons detectors in schools but refrained from commenting on the ongoing bargaining process.

Teachers argued that additional resources and safety measures are precisely why discussions about the teacher’s contract should be happening now.

“The superintendent suggested that tonight was not the night to talk about bargaining and I wholeheartedly disagree — everything in our contract focuses on students and how to better serve those students,” said Salem Keizer Education Association Vice President Maraline Ellis.

“Can we please settle this contract?” added Liz Dacar, a Kalapuya Elementary teacher. “No one wants us to strike, especially us. So let’s talk about the remaining issues — number one, class size and caseload caps.”

Meanwhile, Castañeda is attempting to balance the budget by not filling vacant positions, cutting dozens of positions and freezing top administrator salaries.

Despite these efforts, she acknowledges that the district would still face a shortfall of tens of millions of dollars.

If teachers vote to strike and no agreement is reached, they could walk out of class as early as the first week of April.

