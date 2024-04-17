Salem-Keizer School Board approves $40M budget cut for 2024-25 school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem-Keizer School Board has unanimously approved $40 million in budget cuts for the 2024-25 school year, ushering in hundreds of staff cuts in the process.

The decision was announced at a school board meeting Tuesday night. With the previously announced $30 million in budget cuts approved in December, this brings the total budgetary shortfall for the next school year to $70 million.

In addition, 400 staff positions are expected to be cut at Salem-Keizer Public Schools, a plan that Superintendent Andrea Castañeda had previously announced to the chagrin of some parents and faculty.

Castañeda has previously said the cuts were unavoidable but blamed the lack of state funding. She also said the staff members who would be affected would be notified on May 17, with SKPS not holding classes that day to inform the workers.

