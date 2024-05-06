Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda to unveil reduced budget

Salem-Keizer Superintendent Andrea Castañeda discussed proposed layoffs on April 15. More than 400 Salem-Keizer Public Schools employees will lose their jobs at the end of this school year.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda on Tuesday will present a pared-down spending plan for the 2024-25 school year.

The school district, like many others around the state, is tightening its belt next year as federal COVID-19 relief funds dry up, enrollment continues dropping and, school leaders say, state funding falls short of needs.

The budget proposal will provide a deeper look than previously provided at cuts to services planned for next school year.

“These cuts are hard, but they are necessary to safeguard Salem-Keizer’s financial health in the coming years," Castañeda said last month after announcing more than 400 employees will lose their jobs at the end of this school year.

Castañeda has said her budget will protect:

Current career and technical education programs

Music and fine arts programs

Athletics

Safety staff and safety systems

Special education services

Mental and behavioral health services

AVID, AP and IB programs

Castañeda also has pledged to maintain elementary school teacher-student ratios, although secondary school ratios likely will increase.

And the school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would commit the district to fully funding an expansion of dual language programs.

Salem-Keizer is Oregon’s second-largest school district, after Portland Public Schools. It has about 38,1857 students across its 65 elementary, middle and high schools.

The district's budget for the current school year is $1.3 billion, which is about $54 million less than the previous year. That includes $625 million in the general fund, which is the district's main operating budget.

Other funds include capital projects, grants and self-supporting services.

How does the Salem-Keizer budget get changed or adopted?

The public will have several opportunities to weigh in on Castañeda’s proposal.

The plan first will go to the district’s budget committee, which is made up of the seven school board members and seven volunteer community members appointed by the board.

The budget committee will hear public testimony and will make a recommendation to the school board. It can choose to recommend the budget be adopted as presented or recommend changes.

The budget committee recommendation then goes to the school board, which will hear more public testimony before deciding to adopt it as presented or make changes. The board must adopt a budget before June 30.

The district will post Castañeda’s proposed budget online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at https://salkeiz.k12.or.us/about/budget.

How can the public comment on Salem-Keizer Public Schools’ budget

Here’s the schedule and how the public can weigh in:

6 p.m. Tuesday: The budget committee will elect a chair and vice chair, and Castañeda will present her proposal to the committee.

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14: The budget committee will hear public testimony and consider the proposal.

6 p.m. Monday, May 20: The budget committee will hear public testimony, will consider the proposal and may vote on it.

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22: Tentative meetings are scheduled if further debate is needed before a vote. Public comment may or may not be received.

Meetings will be held in person at the district’s boardroom, at 2575 Commercial St. SE in Salem, as well as streamed live.

