Salem-Keizer Public Schools demos weapons scanners. Here's where they could be installed

Tom McDermott demonstrates the CEIA USA’s OPENGATE weapons detection system that functions as a metal detector and weapons detector on Friday.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools showed off weapons scanners Friday that could soon be in every district middle and high school.

District officials said they have been exploring the idea of weapons scanners since last fall and have met with manufacturers and visited schools where the systems are used.

They sped up that process after a March 7 shooting near South Salem High School. Three Salem-Keizer students were shot, and one died. Another student was arrested.

The demonstration, held at Stephens Middle School, drew students, families and the community.

"My biggest concern with the recent shooting was, was the weapon ever at school?" said Anitria Major, whose daughter, Jocelyn, is a freshman at South Salem. "This helps. I wish we didn’t need it. But it makes me feel more comfortable that maybe if people are bringing them in they will catch them."

Patrick Cope with Evolv Technology talks about the company's weapons screening system with a family whose students attend Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

Jocelyn Major said she was reassured that the scanners wouldn't be set off by her metal jewelry and accessories.

"I thought before it was going to be more like a metal detector. I was just kind of anxious about it," Jocelyn said.

Salem-Keizer Superintendent Andrea Castañeda has told the school board and neighborhood groups that she will reluctantly advocate for the systems’ installation.

Groups share concerns about weapons scanners at schools

In a Facebook post last week, Latinos Unidos Siempre, or LUS, said it does not support weapons detectors in Salem-Keizer schools.

“The fact that Andrea Castañeda has decided to use this vulnerable time to introduce the idea of metal detectors, which have been proven to be harmful for Black, Brown, and Indigenous youth, shows that our grief is being taken advantage of,” the youth advocacy nonprofit wrote.

LUS did not respond to interview requests.

It was among community groups that successfully advocated for the district to remove school resource officers, or police assigned to schools, three years ago.

The March 7 shooting has revived the debate around SROs, with some community members calling for their return.

LUS says both weapons scanners and SROs contribute to the “school-to-prison” pipeline, meaning students of color, students who are low-income, and students with disabilities receive more disciplinary action and are, as a result, more likely to interact with the prison system.

District officials were unable to say how they would ensure that students picked up by the scanners are treated equitably.

What is the district considering?

Patrick Cope with Evolv Technology demonstrates the company's weapons screening system for community members on Friday.

The district is considering scanners from two manufacturers: Ohio-based CEIA USA and Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology.

Both use artificial intelligence to recognize concealed weapons and distinguish them from harmless metal objects such as phones and keys. That means students can walk through without removing their bags or backpacks.

Evolv Technology said its scanners are used at 800 school buildings across the country, as well as 40 sports teams, and 300 hospital systems.

That includes Salem Health, which recently installed Evolv scanners at all its facilities. The scanners are staffed by employees of a private security company.

CEIA’s OPENGATE weapons detection system also is used at school districts around the U.S., including the 24 schools in Phoenix Union High School District in Arizona, one of the largest districts in the country.

Portland Public Schools tested the OPENGATE system last fall.

How much will weapons scanners at schools cost?

A demonstration shows that the weapons screening system will pick up a weapon but not small items such as keys or a cell phone on Friday, March 22, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

District officials said they have not determined how much the weapons scanners will cost or how the district will pay for them.

They were unable to say whether the machines would be staffed and operated by teachers or administrators, or by a hired security company, like at Salem Health facilities.

And they said they aren’t sure how many units the district would need, or whether more than one scanner would be needed per school.

The district has 11 middle schools and six traditional high schools, as well as seven options-based secondary schools, such as CTEC and Early College High School.

Elsewhere, the Madera Unified School District in California recently paid $1.5 million for 17 Evolv units to use at nine schools.

What’s next

Even before considering weapons scanners, the district has been investing in security upgrades.

In May 2018, voters approved a $619.7 million general obligation bond for Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

Through that bond, many schools received newly redesigned front entryways which created secured vestibules, upgraded entry point intercom systems, and upgraded badge access systems, district spokesman Aaron Harada said.

The district also deployed 4,000 new camera lenses and advanced software management systems designed to manage emergencies in real time. And the bond supported installation of an upgraded Internal Emergency Broadcast and Lockdown system.

District officials said they don’t yet have a proposed timeline for purchase and installation of weapons scanners.

Officials were unable to say whether the decision to install scanners would go before the school board, or whether there would be an opportunity for public comment.

Those who attended Friday’s demo were able to provide written feedback to the district.

Photographer Abigail Dollins contributed to this report.

Tracy Loew covers education at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer Public Schools demos weapons scanners