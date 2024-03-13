Salem-Keizer Public Schools considers installing weapons detectors at secondary schools

Police surround the entrance of Salem Salem High School on March 7 after a shooting at nearby Bush's Pasture Park. The 16-year-old charged with killing another teen were enrolled at South Salem.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools is considering installing weapons screening systems at all secondary schools, the district announced in a letter to parents late Tuesday.

The announcement comes after three students were shot, and one died March 7 near South Salem High School.

Since then, the district has been overwhelmed with online threats, including a bomb threat, at South Salem and other schools.

The letter to parents contained few details about the proposal, but said district officials have been exploring the idea since last fall.

“Over the last few months, we’ve met with manufacturers and visited schools where weapon detection systems are in use,” it said. “Though we planned to introduce this idea over the spring and summer, last week’s events demand more urgent action.”

The district is inviting students, families and the community to view the weapons systems being evaluated on March 22. Details of that event will be shared later, the letter said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer Public Schools considers installing weapons detector