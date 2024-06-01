Salem hit with 3 armed bank robberies within 8 days: What we know

This stock photo shows a law enforcement line with a police car in the background. Salem Police detectives are working with the FBI Portland Field Office investigating a string of three armed bank robberies in eight days.

Salem Police detectives are working with the FBI Portland Field Office investigating a string of three armed bank robberies in eight days.

In each incident, a man displayed a handgun, demanded money from a bank teller and then fled on foot with varying amounts of cash.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, according to Salem Police.

The first robbery occurred on May 21 at Valley Credit Union, 2096 Mission St. SE.

Another happened May 23 at Chase Bank, 5135 Commercial St. SE.

The third occurred May 28 at KeyBank, 1500 Edgewater St. NW.

Neither investigating agency put out a press release after any of the incidents, and it doesn't appear any suspects have been identified or apprehended.

A Salem Police spokeswoman said in response to emailed questions from the Statesman Journal that detectives and agents are working to determine if there is a connection between the three robberies.

The initial description of the suspect for the first two robberies was the same: white man, 5-foot-7, in his 30s, according to emergency dispatch archives. The robber at KeyBank was described as a 45-year-old.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction over most U.S. bank robberies, even though local police typically respond first. The FBI works jointly with the local agency.

Salem Police was first on the scene for each of the three robberies.

Because they are active investigations, Salem Police said no other information is being released.

Robberies take place at all 3 banks just before closing

Dispatch archives indicate all three bank robberies occurred just before closing. The Valley Credit Union and Chase robberies, which happened on a Tuesday and a Thursday, were reported to have taken place at 4:45 p.m. Both financial institutions close at 5 p.m. on those days.

The KeyBank robbery happened the following Tuesday just before 5 p.m. when it closes.

The Valley Credit Union robber was reported to have left on foot and headed northbound on 21st Street SE from Mission. A teller told an officer the suspect left with about $1,400, mainly $50 and $100 bills.

Two days later, Salem Police responded to a similar robbery at Chase Bank on Commercial Street SE.

“It sounds like the same M.O. as the guy off of Mission,” an officer reported to dispatch, “asked for $100s and $50s only.”

His direction of travel from Chase was not immediately known. Officers set up a perimeter, including a search of the south Walmart parking lot across from the bank, and checked surrounding businesses for security footage.

A K9 unit responded to track the suspect. Officers reported witnesses inside Chase said the robber was wearing a brown wig with highlights. No information was reported to dispatch about how much money he got away with.

During the KeyBank robbery, a 911 dispatcher reported early during emergency response that the “suspect got $120,000, all $50s and $100s, no dye pack.”

A bloodhound was not initially available to aid the search, but Salem Police planned to launch a drone.

Bank robberies are federal crimes tried in US District Court

Statistics for local bank robberies are difficult to find. Robbery falls under violent crimes, and the city of Salem's crime data does not break down robberies into subtypes.

The FBI’s most recent report for bank crime statistics, for 2022, shows 1,740 incidents of robbery, burglary and larceny at Federally Insured Financial Institutions in the U.S. Of those, 28 were in Oregon. Nearly 93% of all incidents across the country were robberies, the taking of property with force or the threat of force.

Most perpetrators were male. The most common modus operandi used was a demand note, followed by "weapon threatened." Acts of violence were committed during 58 of the 1,740 incidents. Even fewer incidents resulted in injuries, and there was one death.

Most tellers are trained to comply with demands and not overtly challenge a bank robber.

Traditional bank security practices, including alarms and surveillance systems, increase the likelihood of apprehending a suspect. The clearance rate for bank robbery is among the highest of all crimes, although the amount of stolen money recovered is small.

Most bank robberies are federal offenses tried in U.S. District Court. Federal sentencing guidelines can subject a perpetrator to a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine, or both. A sentence can be increased by five years if a weapon is present during a bank robbery.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, and follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem armed bank robbery spree: City hit with 3 in 8 days