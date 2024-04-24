Salem felon arrested for possession of sawed-off shotgun, drugs, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man allegedly found in possession of 50 suspected fentanyl pills, a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun was arrested at a hotel on Astoria Way in northeast Salem on Tuesday.

The Salem Police Department said that 35-year-old convicted felon Daniel Ralph Northcutt was wanted for outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. Officers discovered the drugs and guns while serving a search warrant on Northcutt’s car and hotel room, officials said.

“Officers observed Northcutt in the area when he then fled into the hotel,” Salem PD said. “Initially, Northcutt refused to exit the room but subsequently surrendered without incident.”

In addition to the pills, Northcutt was found in possession of another 1.5 ounces of drugs, thought to be fentanyl, and $1,000 in cash. Northcutt was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm – two counts

Unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm

Unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance

