Salem community celebrates Juneteenth

Salem residents celebrated the city's early Black families at the Willamette Heritage Center and others gathered for a community block party downtown featuring music, food, and community booths in honor of the Juneteenth holiday Wednesday.

The Juneteenth holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, when Union troops marched into the city on June 19, 1865, and Union General Gordon Granger delivered the news that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior, requiring the immediate freedom of more than 250,000 slaves in Texas.

The date became a federal holiday in 2021 and the Oregon legislature passed House Bill 2168 the same year, establishing June 19 as an official state holiday.

Celebrations of emancipation in Oregon date back to the 1860s. Clara Peoples, a worker at the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland, is recognized as the woman who organized the first celebration in 1945 on June 19 and helped initiate Portland’s annual Juneteenth celebration in 1972.

Tour of local sites tied to one of Salem's early Black families

The Willamette Heritage Center hosted its second annual Juneteenth Community History Walk event Wednesday in partnership with Oregon Black Pioneers and Just Walk Salem Keizer. The walk traces local families impacted by slavery and emancipation and celebrates Salem’s early Black community.

Last year, participants visited the site of a home in the Piety Hill neighborhood where the Bayless home was the site of an Emancipation Day celebration in 1879. The tour also featured the site of Albert Bayless' blacksmith shop and one of the churches he is credited with helping build.

This year, four guided tours and self-guided tours invited participants to learn about and honor Rev. Daniel Jones, the first Black student at Willamette University and the state's delegate to several national civil rights conferences.

Gov. Tina Kotek joined one of the tours and issued a proclamation honoring June 19, 2024 as Juneteenth across the state.

“We must continue to work to end racial injustice and ensure equity, inclusion, and opportunity for Black Oregonians," Kotek said in a press release. "It was wonderful to join Oregon Black Pioneers and the Willamette Heritage Center for their Salem Juneteenth Community History Walk honoring Rev. Daniel Jones, an unwavering in Oregon.”

Nearly 50 people joined the noon tour led by Mariah Rocker, Oregon Black Pioneers' public programs and exhibits manager. Rocker led two groups through Salem, guided by chalk arrows to sites that have for the most part significantly changed in appearance since the Jones family would have inhabited them.

The tour took participants to Willamette University where Jones was enrolled in a two-year preparatory course during the 1869-1870 and 1870-1871 school years. At the time, the campus had two buildings. One of those buildings remains, Waller Hall.

The northwest corner of High and Mill Streets was another stop where the Jones family first resided. Today, the corner is part of the Pringle Parkade Garage and home to some storefronts.

The rest of the tour included the site of Jones' barbershop, the Reed Opera House where Jones is said to have delivered Emancipation Jubilee remarks, the corner of High and Marion Streets where Jones was a pastor of the Colored M.E Church, the corner of High and Marion Streets where a segregated school for students of color in 1868 was opened that Jones' son likely attended, the site of a later Jones family home at Marion and Winter streets and the site of the Bayless family home.

Dr. Johnny Lake speaks about his upbringing in Salem during a Juneteenth block party.

Music, food, celebration at Salem-Keizer NAACP event

More than 100 people joined the Salem-Keizer NAACP chapter for their second Juneteenth event since the pandemic.

Dozens of community booths lined both sides of Cottage St. including booths for the American Red Cross, Black Joy Oregon, the Kroc Center, BE-BLAC foundation, CASA, Family Building Blocks, and more.

There were performances from two local high school students of the Black National Anthem and an original song from Jazzmen Mendoza, a McNary High School graduate.

Dr. Johnny Lake, a former chairman of the State of Oregon Commission on Black Affairs and an educator, delivered a speech, opening with a reading of the preamble from the Declaration of Independence and talking about laws that were passed that contradicted the words.

"I hope you felt the contradiction that was going on with that incredible statement of freedom at the same time there were laws, after laws, after laws, passed to restrict the rights of African Americans," Lake said.

RJ Hampton, president of the Salem-Keizer NAACP, said the chapter plans to host the event annually to honor the holiday which he characterized as a "landmark" and "testament" to the resilience of the Black community.

Hampton said the chapter was committed to building a foundation that helps people understand the contributions that the Black community has made in Salem and create more events like Wednesdays where the community can come together.

