Salem business owner, contractor pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife, killing dog

Mark Fox pleads guilty to attempted murder of his wife and killing her dog in Marion County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Salem business owner and contractor Mark Fox pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder of his wife and killing her dog in November 2023, and five other charges from earlier assaults on her.

Fox, 53, was arrested Oct. 11 on charges of choking his wife. He was released on bail the following day under a no-contact order.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4 p.m. Nov. 8 to a domestic disturbance at his wife's home on Viewcrest Road S, just outside of the Salem city limits, according to a probable cause statement.

His wife had been stabbed multiple times in the neck. She was taken to Salem Hospital, where she underwent surgery. The dog was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic, where it later died.

Fox had arrived at the house with zip ties, duct tape and an eight-inch hunting knife, which he used to stab her and her dog, according to the probable cause statement.

Police searched for Fox for four hours, locating him in a wooded area. He had repeatedly stabbed himself, according to court records

His wife has filed for divorce.

Judge James Edmonds hears the change of plea for Mark Fox on Wednesday.

Fox pleads guilty, sentencing scheduled

Fox, the owner of White Oak Construction, entered the courtroom on Wednesday in hand and leg chains and a yellow sweatshirt with “Marion County Jail” printed on the back.

He pleaded guilty before Marion County Circuit Court Judge James Edmonds to attempted murder and assault and aggravated animal abuse.

Fox also pleaded guilty to three counts of strangulation, unlawful use of a firearm and resisting arrest in conjunction with the Oct. 9, 2023 assault of his wife.

Edmonds read each count separately to Fox, and he answered “Guilty” or “Guilty, your honor,” to each.

“Are you thinking clearly today,” Edmonds asked Fox.

“Yes,” Fox replied.

As part of his plea agreement, Fox waved being indicted on the charges involving attempting to kill his wife.

Marion County deputy district attorney Matthew Kemmy said the remaining seven charges against Fox will be waved at his June 17 sentencing.

Edmonds said Fox will be sentenced to prison for at least 7 1/2 years under Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws and could receive up to 28 years.

The judge ordered Fox held in jail without bail.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem business owner Mark Fox admits attempting to kill wife