New Salem Baptist Church named to national historic list

May 1—A Raleigh County church built over 100 years ago has gained national attention for longstanding community efforts to restore and preserve the historic structure.

On Wednesday, the New Salem Baptist Church in Tams was named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

According to a press release from the National Trust, each of the 11 historic places on its 2024 list is in a community that rallied together to protect its local landmark.

"By rallying around the places that bring these stories to life, communities are not only empowered by their unique pasts, but also safeguarding a sense of identity, continuity, and vitality for the future," the release states.

Preservation efforts at New Salem Baptist Church have been ongoing for over a decade and began with raising a few thousand dollars for a new roof.

Beckley Common Council member Sherrie Hunter has been part of those preservation efforts since the start.

She said the National Trust's recognition of the church is a culmination of the countless individuals who have supported and pushed for the preservation of the church.

"To see the culmination of everything and everybody coming together, it shows that the hills and mountains of West Virginia are rich with tradition and compassion and love," Hunter said.

Hunter said the designation from the National Trust will qualify the church for grant funding to aid in further restoration efforts.

The New Salem Baptist Church was built in 1921 for Black coal miners and their families. The church is the only building that remains in the coal camp in Tams, located in Raleigh County.

In 2023, the New Salem Baptist Church was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com