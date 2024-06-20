Sale of Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals approved with conditions. Here's what they are

State Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Rhode Island Department of Health have approved the sale of Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, providing some relief to the two financially beleaguered health care institutions.

The decisions, issued separately Thursday by the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Health, however, come with conditions. The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that was the sole bidder for the hospitals, will have to ensure Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital remain in good financial standing, keep the governing bodies of the hospitals, hire a restructuring officer to manage finances, settle outstanding balances and not eliminate or significantly reduce services without approval from RIDOH.

“Rhode Island needs a stable network of hospitals that supports the health and wellness of every community in the state,” said Director of Health Jerry Larkin in a statement. “In light of the historical and ongoing financial and operational challenges at the hospitals, RIDOH issued a decision today with conditions carefully developed to restore local control, help stabilize these two facilities, and help ensure that the new operators would be positioned to provide consistent, safe, high-quality care.”

CharterCARE Health Partners is the parent of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

The Attorney General’s office issued an even more stringent list of conditions – 40 in total – that include guaranteeing $80 million in cash to add to the books of CharterCARE, which operates the hospitals, plus an additional $66.8 million to a dedicated account to support the new nonprofit that will take over. Centurion cannot use the funds to cover its management fee or for executive compensation.

The Attorney General’s office is also requiring Centurion to adopt specific best governance practices, hire a financial “turnaround” consultant, issue notification of any reductions on workforce that meet a certain threshold and maintain employee benefits during the initial period following the transaction.

“Beyond the numbers, figures, and provisions that make up a transaction are the communities, patients, and providers that these hospitals serve and employ,” said Neronha in a statement. “Our conditions aim to ensure that these hospitals continue to deliver quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare, gainfully employ thousands of Rhode Islanders, and successfully operate long into the future.”

How did we get here?

In 2014 CharterCARE Health Partners, which operates a network of local medical providers, partnered with California-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. to buy the two safety-net hospitals and turn them into for-profit entities, promising to invest and pay off debts. But in the years since, Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital have fallen into financial trouble, incurring operating losses in the millions of dollars annually.

Prospect Medical Holdings, which at one point owned 17 hospitals across the U.S., covered these losses, but it, too, faced financial troubles. It went from having assets that exceeded its liabilities by $67 million in 2017 to liabilities exceeding assets by over $1 billion in 2020, according to a presentation from the attorney general’s office.

In that time period Prospect Medical Holdings also took out a loan of more than $1.1 billion to pay off debt, but it paid nearly half of it in dividends to shareholders.

The owners “deliberately placed our Rhode Island hospitals in a tenuous financial situation by lining their pockets, and those of their investors, with hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of patients across this country,” Neronha said in a press release announcing his office’s decision Thursday recapping the series of events.

The investment group started offloading the hospitals it owned to offset debt, but its proposal to change ownership of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital was initially put on hold by Neronha – who under Rhode Island’s Hospitals Conversions Act regulates such transactions – and later approved in June 2021 with the condition, among others, that Prospect Medical Holdings put $80 million in escrow to cover operations and capital expenses of the hospitals through 2026.

Prospect Medical Holdings, however, has not kept all the stipulations in the attorney general’s decision. On June 12, a Superior Court in Rhode Island ordered the investment group to pay $17 million in outstanding bills owed to vendors of the two hospitals.

In 2023, Centurion submitted an application to purchase Roger Williams Medical Center, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and other medical facilities owned by CharterCARE and turn them back into nonprofit status. The transaction would be funded by borrowing $193 million in bonds.

Ben Mingle, president of Centurion, touted the nonprofit’s track record at a public meeting in March, saying that it has completed 25 transactions worth in excess of $1 billion.

“We have very closely analyzed the services and finances of these hospitals and have put together a strong plan that shows the pathway for financial viability for both Roger Williams and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals to be independent and remain independent, self-sustaining health systems,” Mingle said.

Not everyone bought into Centurion’s offer.

Chris Callaci, general counsel for UNAP, questioned the group’s business model.

“There is an 800-pound gorilla in the room. It is called debt. That is what this business file is,” Callaci said.

“We do not settle family hospitals with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and expect them to survive,” he added.

Critics also have pointed out that Centurion’s specialty is in real estate transactions and not daily operations of health care facilities. According to the application, Centurion plans to retain the current leadership and senior management at the hospitals. UNAP is negotiating a contract for the workers it represents, but Callaci said at the March meeting that he is lacking details on benefits.

What happens next?

The next step is a Change in Effective Control, a public process that changes ownership of certain health care facilities in Rhode Island. It is overseen by the Department of Health and does not involve the Attorney General’s office.

Once the Department of Health deems the application complete, a council appointed by the governor, Speaker of the House and the president of the Senate reviews the proposal based on a set of criteria. Their recommendation on the proposal is then reviewed by the director of health, who issues a decision.

The Department of Health has yet to initiate a review of Centurion and Prospect’s CEC application because the two parties have not submitted a completed application, according to DOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals sale get conditional state approval