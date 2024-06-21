On sale Monday: What to know about fireworks in Wichita Falls area

With the Fourth of July around the corner, fireworks stands will start popping up across North Texas.

By law, fireworks retailers may sell their products from Monday until midnight July 4.

While fireworks sales are legal in Texas, most communities have restrictions on their sale and use.

The city of Wichita Falls has an absolute ban on fireworks sales and discharge — except for licensed shows.

Fireworks stands like this one near Wichita Falls can begin selling their wares on Monday.

By ordinance, it is illegal to possess or discharge fireworks in the city limits.

“No person shall fire or explode or keep, store, manufacture or sell any pyrotechnics in the corporate city limits,” the ordinance says.

People who disobey the ordinance can be fined up to $2,000.

Other communities in Wichita County have similar ordinances, which limit the use of fireworks pretty much to unincorporated areas of the county.

Generous rains in 2024 prompted county commissioners to lift burn bans, but the county has its own rules on use for fireworks.

Public roads and easements out in the county are off limits for pyrotechnics.

By law, people cannot pop fireworks on property other than their own or with permission of the landowner.

In addition to local and county ordinances, Texas state law bans use of fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, licensed child care center or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education.

Latest figures from the National Fire Protection Association show fireworks caused $59 million in direct property damage in 2021.

Fireworks stand operator Jessie Fierro III shows large multipacks of fireworks for adults in this July 27, 2022, file photo. Fire works sales begin Monday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2022, 11 people were killed in fireworks accidents and more than 10,200 were injured.

Texans may also buy fireworks from Dec. 20 until midnight on Jan. 1 to celebrate New Year’s.

Texans may also buy fireworks not more than 100 miles from the Mexican border from May 1 to midnight May 5 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Where to buy fireworks

Fireworks retailers will be able to sell their wares beginning Monday until midnight July 4. Follow safety recommendations for the use of fireworks, especially around children.

Russell's Fireworks: 1926 Texas Highway 79 N. Russellsfireworks.com. 940- 432-5482.

Fireworks Beserk: 8001 U.S. Highway 281, also known as Jacksboro Highway. Fireworksbeserk.com. 940-613-6814.

Titan Fireworks: 7475 Central Freeway N. The business's Facebook page. 214-205-0179.

Ridinger Fireworks: 6448 State Highway 79 S. Ridingerfireworks.com. 940-733-5303.

Fireworks Unlimited Warehouse: 6726 State Highway 79 N. fireworks. Bigfireworks.com. 940-322-8663.

Rushing's Pyrotechnics: 5405 Centime Drive. Rushingpyrotechnics.com. 940-867-3367.

Swagerty "Big State" Fireworks Stand: Corner of Kemp Boulevard and Texas Highway 79. Facebook page. 940-247-1977.

Did we leave out your fireworks stand in Wichita County or nearby? Email Trish Choate at TChoate@gannett.com.

Fireworks safety tips

Experts with the Texas Department of Insurance and the National Safety Council urge consumers to follow these safety tips:

Buy fireworks from an established retailer.

An adult must always be present.

Set off fireworks outdoors only in cleared areas away from people, houses, buildings and flammable materials.

Keep water on hand for fires and emergencies.

Never experiment or try to make homemade fireworks.

Light one firework at a time.

Never relight fireworks that malfunction. Soak them in water and throw them away.

Never let small children to handle fireworks.

Never throw them at anyone.

Never carry any fireworks in your pocket.

Store them in a cool, dry place.

Do not ever shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Be sure to wear eye protection when shooting fireworks.

Never set off fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Soak spent and unused fireworks in water a few hours and then throw them away.

Never use illegal fireworks that do not meet federal safety standards.

More: Wichita Falls eatery loses battle to stay open

More: West Nile virus confirmed in Wichita Falls

Trish Choate, interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News, contributed to this report. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Monday marks the start of firecracker season in area