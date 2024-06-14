Salaries for Hampton mayor, council members to nearly double

Hampton City Council voted unanimously this week to give the mayor and council members a salary increase, which would go into effect in 2025.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year amended the maximum amounts Virginia mayors and council members can earn. The legislation creates new salary caps based on population and nearly doubles the maximum amount local elected officials can earn if cities vote to increase pay.

In Hampton, the mayor currently earns $25,000 a year while council members earn $23,000, according to salary data previously provided to The Virginian-Pilot. But starting July 1, 2025, the mayor’s salary will go up to $47,000 and the council’s salaries to $43,000. This is the maximum allowed under the new state law for cities that fall in the range of 75,000-174,999 residents.

Council and mayor positions are part-time jobs, and some members hold other employment.

Only one resident spoke about the matter during a public hearing Wednesday, saying he was “totally in favor of the proposal of increasing salaries.”

Mayor Donnie Tuck, who is not running for re-election and won’t see the salary increase for himself, previously told the Daily Press that the salary boost was needed due to the number of hours it takes to do the job well. He also believes it might provide incentives for younger people to run. He noted that because the job takes so much time, it can be difficult for people who are employed to run for council. This leads to retirees having a disproportionate presence on the council.

The ordinance the council passed to set salaries also provides for incremental salary increases in following fiscal years. The ordinance states the salaries for the mayor and members of City Council shall increase in each fiscal year in the same percentage as the general wage increase approved for permanent full-time city employees, provided, however, that such increase does not exceed the ceilings established by Virginia code.

While Hampton City Council will already be at the maximum salary allowed starting on July 1, 2025, the legislation approved by the General Assembly this year allows the pay to be increased by “an inflation factor not to exceed five percent.”

The new Virginia law authorizing the salary raises takes effect in July. The bill provides the first opportunity in 25 years for city councils across the state to raise their salaries.

The Portsmouth City Council voted to approve salary increases this week. The Richmond City Council also approved a significant pay raise.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com