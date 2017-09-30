Sakho scores in 90th to grab point for West Ham

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham united and Swansea City at the London Stadium, London, England. Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Diafra Sakho struck in the 90th minute to take West Ham out of the relegation zone by beating Swansea 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Sakho, who wanted to leave the club for Rennes, came on at London Stadium in the 78th minute of what Hammers manager Slaven Bilic called a "must-win" game.

Andy Carroll had already turned a cross from substitute Arthur Masuaku against a post and, when the winger whipped in a second cross, Sakho arrived on cue.

The Senegal striker, yet to start a league game this season, slid in at the far post to score.

Swansea dropped into the bottom three and has not won its last four league games.