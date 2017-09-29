Saints QB Brees says team will kneel, then stand for anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees takes part in a stretching session of an NFL training session at the London Irish rugby team training ground in the Sunbury-on-Thames suburb of south west London, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The New Orleans Saints are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel and then stand for the national anthem before their game against Miami in London.

Brees says in a tweet on Friday, "As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem."

That's also how the Dallas Cowboys dealt with their anthem protest on Monday night in a game against the New York Giants.

Ten Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem last Sunday on a day of unprecedented protests among NFL players and some owners in response to comments by President Donald Trump that players should be fired if anyone "disrespects our flag."