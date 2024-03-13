Saint Patrick's Day festival set for Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls

The Saint Patrick’s Day celebration is set to roll out this Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls.

The street festival has been a tradition for 16 years and will be centered at Bud Daniel Park at 900 Ohio Ave.

The day will start off with a 5K run at 1 p.m. Other activities include a tug of war and a pie eating contest.

Six musical acts will perform on two stages:

Max Diaz – 3:15 p.m.

Cade Roth & the Blacksheep – 5:15 p.m.

Uncle Lucias – 7:30 p.m.

Other performers include Escape Goats, Blank Labels and Low Expectations.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20, and children get in free. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

