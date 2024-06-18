Saint Louis Public School to host operations career fair Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – With the U.S. labor shortage affecting 70% of employers, Saint Louis Public Schools is attempting to fill crucial non-instructional roles with their upcoming Operations Career Fair Tuesday.

“We are looking for those custodians, we have over 100 custodial openings. We are looking for safety officers, we have about a dozen of those that are open…we are looking for specialized trade positions for our plumbers, especially our plumbers. We are looking for electricians, HVAC, apprenticeships,” Dr. Myra Berry, chief of Human Resources, said.

They will provide a code on Tuesday to allow participants to get a free background check. This career fair will target positions vital for maintaining school operations that are often overlooked.

“We get you registered; apply. We fill out an application on the spot. We get you an interview on the spot as well as…job offers,” Dr. Berry said.

This job fair follows the recent Missouri Central Bus Company contract termination. SLPS did not comment on the status of their bus company search for the upcoming school year, but they are looking for candidates that must have one specific quality.

“Every job that we do, from our custodians to our teachers to our safety officers, you must have a love for children,” Dr. Berry said.

Later Tuesday evening, SLPS will host a Parent University focused on phonics and decoding for parents of children ages 4–8, which is part of the Literacy for the Lou program. This session will equip parents with strategies to improve their children’s reading skills from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SLPS headquarters.

“Parent University is something parents can sign up for. They can take a course and they can learn some of the skills that will help them move the needle with their children and really teach them at home,” George Sells, director of communications and marketing, said.

The career fair will be hosted at Saint Louis Public Schools Headquarters at 801 N. 11th St. from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interested applicants can apply here ahead of time or if they are not able to attend.

