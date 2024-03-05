Saint Augustine's interim president discusses ongoing troubles, future
During a 40-minute conversation, Dr. Marcus Burgess spoke at length about the next steps of the accreditation fight at Saint Augustine's.
During a 40-minute conversation, Dr. Marcus Burgess spoke at length about the next steps of the accreditation fight at Saint Augustine's.
What's the difference between being obese and being overweight? Experts explain.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by TNT's Jared Greenberg to discuss Chet vs. Wemby for Rookie of the Year, LeBron's 40,000 point achievement & the playoff race.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
"There are no rules": Why some grandparents disagree with their kids' parenting styles — and what an expert recommends doing about it.
Mitchell underwent a PRP injection Monday after missing Cleveland’s last two games due to left knee soreness.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
Reviewers report relief from sciatica, hemorrhoids and more.
An industry-wide password-sharing crackdown is gaining momentum. The latest service to announce such a move is Max.
A 2001 Jaguar XJ8 luxury saloon, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
Google just rolled out next-gen call screening to some Pixel phone models. This tool employs Google Assistant to find out why the person on the other end initiated the call.
Ford sales charged higher in February, making the Dearborn-based automaker the No. 1 seller in America for the second straight month. Ford also noted hybrid and EV sales gains.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?