Sainsbury's: 'Vast majority' of deliveries cancelled over technical issues

Sainsbury's says it will not be able to fulfil the "vast majority" of online deliveries on Saturday because of "technical issues".

Customers have been contacting the supermarket on social media to report issues with their online orders.

Some stores are also having issues with contactless payments.

Sainsbury's apologised to customers and said it was working hard to fix the issue caused by an overnight software update.

Customers shared their experiences on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some saying their delivery had not arrived. Others said they were due a delivery but had not received a confirmation and payment was not taken.

Sam Mitchell tweeted: "My home delivery is an hour late and [I've] been on hold since eight and no one is answering on customer services, and I need to go out."

Another customer James Andrew said: "My delivery was due between 7-8am this morning. No receipt has been received overnight, and the delivery hasn't arrived."

Alan Woodhouse described customers in one store not being told about problems with contactless payment until they got to the till.

"No one told us about it. Only had fiver on me. Unfortunately mobile phones don't give out cash," he said.

In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments.

"All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments.

"Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today's groceries online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly, but will contact them as soon as we can to rebook orders. "