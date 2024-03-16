Sainsbury’s unable to take contactless payments and cancels all Saturday deliveries

An “error” in an overnight software update has left Sainsbury’s unable to deliver food or take contactless payments at its stores.

The supermarket chain cancelled all home deliveries that were scheduled for Saturday and told customers to rebook for later in the week.

In stores, customers reported being unable to pay using contactless cards and a number said tills were only able to take cash payments.

“Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments,” a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said.

The chain said all of its shops would remain open on Saturday but warned customers that they would have to pay using “chip and pin and cash”.

It also confirmed that it had been left unable to directly contact customers who had been expecting a home delivery.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue,” the spokesperson added.

On X, formerly Twitter, disgruntled customers were advised that “no orders will be going out today” and that they should rebook their deliveries for Monday or later in the week.

A number said they had been unable to get through to support on the telephone because customer service had not picked up their calls.

Iain Sankey, a retired teacher, said the East Dulwich branch had no “internet” and was only taking cash when he visited on Saturday morning.

“Luckily, [I] had enough cash but astonished to find that there were still no manned tills in this situation,” he wrote on X.

“Poor staff run ragged trying to deal with many self-scan problems.”

Alan Woodhouse added that the Sainsbury’s Local in West Hendon, north London, was “only taking cash”.

“That’s technology for you,” he said.

The Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries.”

