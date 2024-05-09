Sailor dies in SR-163 rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An 18-year-old man killed in a rollover crash last weekend on state Route 163 has been identified as an active duty U.S. sailor, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Tyjuan Rashone Mayfield was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The collision occurred on Sunday around 4:05 a.m. on southbound SR-163, north of Friars Road, per California Highway Patrol.

Mayfield, of Perris, Calif., was driving a Nissan Maxima on the freeway when the car veered off the roadway, traveled up an embankment and struck a tree, authorities said.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn and eject the driver, according to CHP. Mayfield, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities shut down all traffic lanes of southbound SR-163, north of Friars Road during the investigation.

