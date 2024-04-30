Sailor dies during training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

A sailor died Sunday during training after he fell overboard at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, officials said.

Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax, 22, was with a harbor security boat team conducting a familiarization exercise on the York River when he died, said Max Lonzanida, spokesperson for the Yorktown installation.

Cosgriff-Flax, a master at arms, accidentally fell overboard around 8:05 p.m., Lonzanida said.

Cosgriff-Flax was from Wichita, Kansas. He enlisted in the Navy in August 2021 and reported for duty at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown in February 2022. The 3rd class petty officer was assigned to the base’s security department.

His death is being investigated, Lonzanida said.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com