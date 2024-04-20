I sailed on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas. These were my 8 favorite amenities on the world's largest cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean invited me to spend three complimentary nights on its new Icon of the Seas in January.

My eight favorite amenities included the waterpark and jazz bar.

I've yet to see most of the amenities on my list on other cruise ships.

There's a reason Royal Caribbean's new mega-cruise ship is only operating seven-night sailings.

The 1,196-foot-long, 20-deck Icon of the Seas is packed with bars, restaurants, and things to do. Any shorter of an itinerary, and you might not have time to experience all it has to offer.

If you're a frequent cruiser — especially with Royal Caribbean — amenities like the mini-golf course and water playground may not seem exciting.

But of all the activities the new world's largest cruise ship has to offer, my eight favorites are, for the most part, ones I've yet to see on another vessel.

Take a look at what made the cut.

1. The six-slide waterpark

Royal Caribbean says one of the water slides is the tallest at sea. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

It wouldn't be a roundup of Icon of the Seas' best amenities without a mention of its waterpark.

Plenty of family-friendly cruise ships have waterslides, but few have six — or even one that requires a multi-person raft.

However, if you don't like the feeling of your stomach dropping, I'd advise skipping the 46-foot-tall drop slide.

2. The adult-only suspended infinity pool

The infinity pool is manned by a DJ who creates a pool club-like ambiance. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The 7,600-guest Icon of the Seas has seven pools and nine hot tubs. As a kid-fearing adult, I loved the grown-ups-only suspended infinity pool.

I spent my time there perched at one of its in-water loungers, contently splashing my legs around the water, wondering if I actually hated cruises.

While I would've preferred a quieter atmosphere (the DJ did not, in fact, play smooth jazz), the pool's views, day beds, and lack of screaming children were hard to beat.

3. The Crown’s Edge thrill 'ride'

Crown's Edge is not for travelers with a fear of heights. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

There's no need to grab coffee before harnessing up for the part-zipling, part-agility Crown's Edge course. You'll be jolted awake when the floor drops from beneath your feet, leaving you dangling 154 feet above the ocean before the zipline kicks in.

Unfortunately, it comes with two costs: $49 and a spike of anxiety.

4. The 'Wizard of Oz' and 'Aqua Action!' shows

"Aqua Action!" (left) and "Wizard of Oz" (right). Brittany Chang/Business Insider

If you hate cruise shows, Icon of the Seas could make you change your mind.

The ship's riff on Broadway-approved "Wizard of Oz" — 16-piece live orchestra and flying bed included — delighted me, a hater of most musicals.

For something less traditional, the semi-circle AquaDome theater hosts a compelling multi-disciplinary swim, dive, and aerial show reminiscent of Cirque du Soleil.

It's the first show-at-sea I've seen with a waterfall and nine-foot-tall robotic arms, and so far, it's one of my favorites.

5. The live jazz bar

Lou's Jazz 'n Blues, shown in a render on the left, is one of several live music venues. Brittany Chang/Business Insider, Royal Caribbean International

Ya like jazz? So do I.

Icon of the Seas has plenty of live music venues — including rowdy karaoke and dueling pianos bars, if that counts. But if you're a jazz fan or looking for a peaceful nightcap, none of these options will top the live music at Lou's Jazz 'n Blues.

6. The customizable Mediterranean-style wrap at the five-stall food hall

The food hall had options like a mac and cheese bar and crepes. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The mega-ship's food hall wasn't nearly as diverse or exciting as the one on Norwegian Prima.

But compared to the rest of my mediocre meals on Icon of the Seas — including dinner at a specialty restaurant — my complimentary pork pita wrap from the food hall's Mediterranean-inspired stall was admittedly pretty decent.

The Cava-like meal was balanced, succulent, and filling. Ending it with a strawberry nutella crepe from one of the vendors didn't hurt either.

7. The Pearl Café with sweeping ocean views

Pearl Café is located behind the Pearl, a kinetic 3,600-tile structure. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Everyone takes a picture inside the Pearl. But few people know that the best part about the glittering structure isn't what's inside it — it's what's behind it: the Pearl Café.

Admittedly, the food wasn't standout.

But it's 2024. In this era, we don't dine for food. We dine for vibes. And the Pearl Café was definitely "serving" (even with its mediocre sandwiches).

At first glance, I had snubbed the dining and lounge area as a rip-off of a generic airport coffee shop. But during my three days on Icon, I returned to the centrally located space more often than expected. It turns out it's a great place to get some work done.

8. The lounging pods that tower above passerbys

The moody Overlook Pods glow at night. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Speaking of vibes, if you're looking for a secluded place to drink (as in, not the swim-up pool bar), few will top the Overlook Pods, perched just behind the AquaDome.

If you want to feel like you're drinking in a nest atop a tree, bring your coffee-infused cocktail from nearby Rye and Bean to one of the elevated pods. .

Just don't drink too much. What goes up must come down. And to get down from the pods, you'll have to take the stairs.

Read the original article on Business Insider