Sailboat washes up on Pensacola Beach after men onboard were rescued south of Panama City

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The story of how the Lady Catherine II sailboat got to Pensacola Beach began May 30, hundreds of miles away.

Michael Barlow and some friends traveled to Key West, to pick up the sailboat Barlow had just purchased, and as they were traveling back to Texas, they ran into some trouble.

“The storms were way bigger than we anticipated and we lost our headsail, lost our motor, lost the autopilot,” Michael Barlow, owner of the Lady Catherine III said.

In June, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a disabled sailboat about 200 miles south of Panama City.

The Coast Guard got in touch with the men on board. A rescue team found the men and lowered a basket to them, lifting them safely to the helicopter, which then flew them to Panama City.

“That was like a movie it was awesome. The US Coast Guard they’re just fantastic. Top shelf all the way around. They’re good at what they do and they’re there for us no question,” Barlow said.

But the boat was left behind.

“The last thing you want to do is leave your vessel but in the situation, there’s no help there’s no one even in range to answer the radio so there’s no help,” Barlow said.

Weeks later, the boat sits on Pensacola Beach with its sail ripped to shreds. Barlow says he’s in the midst of making plans to get his boat off the beach as soon as possible.

The boat has been attracting curious beachgoers near Avenida 17. People have been walking up and taking photos of the boat, which is now surrounded by caution tape.

We spoke with one woman who said she was there when the boat washed ashore Tuesday night.

“It was just getting closer and closer and once it caught the waves it came in pretty quickly,” Kylie Jones said, “I can’t believe it’s still there but I couldn’t believe watching it come in. So something I’ll never forget so that’s for sure.”

Barlow said he’s grateful for the support he’s received from people in Pensacola opening their homes to him and watching out for his boat as he figures out his next steps.

