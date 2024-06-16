PORTSMOUTH — A sailboat's mast struck the Memorial Bridge after its rudder broke Saturday evening, according to Kittery harbormaster John Brosnihan.

A male and female aboard the 45- to 50-foot boat were escorted off the vessel to safety, the harbormaster said. The mayday call came in at approximately 5:51 p.m., and Brosnihan said he arrived at approximately 5:56 p.m. The incident captured much attention from people gathered in the downtown Portsmouth area.

A sailboat struck Memorial Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

No injuries were reported, but since the boat was down river with a strong tide, “there was a serious concern of capsizing,” said Brosnihan.

There was no visible damage to the bridge connecting Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kittery, Maine, via Route 1 over the Piscataqua River. There didn't appear to be any disruption to vehicular traffic on the bridge. The boat was removed from the bridge by 6:30 p.m., the habormaster said.

New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard joined Brosnihan in responding, to assist with removing the boat, which was snagged on the bridge by its mast. Brosnihan said he put a tow line on the bow of the sailboat, and the Coast Guard "was able to pull it down the river and put it in a side tow.”

The boat was then towed to Piscataqua Marina, the original planned destination for the sailing vessel, Brosnihan said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sailboat strikes Memorial Bridge connecting Portsmouth, Kittery