Sailboard Beach reopens after fatal shooting at Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, a FOX21 News crew spoke to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) officials, who confirmed that Sailboard Beach and the surrounding areas are now open to the public.

Lake Pueblo’s Sailboard Beach was closed after two bodies were discovered at around 1 a.m. on Friday, June 21, near the dam where the victims were fishing. Emergency responders arrived to find two people dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was called to assist in the investigation.

Information about the victims’ identities has not been released yet by the Pueblo County Coroner. The investigation into the shooting at Lake Pueblo is ongoing. FOX21 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

