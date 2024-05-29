What was said in court as Topeka mom is tried for murder after son, 2, fatally shot sister

Mariann Belair's 2-year-old son fatally shot Belair's 4-year-old daughter Oct. 14 at their home in northeast Topeka's Oakland community, a prosecutor and a defense attorney agreed Wednesday.

But they disagreed as to whether the 24-year-old Belair is criminally responsible for the death of Lawrencia Perez-Belair or if what happened was simply a "tragic accident," as defense attorney Nick David said.

A six-man, eight-woman jury heard opening statements in Belair's trial late Wednesday morning from David and deputy Shawnee County district attorney Lauren Amrein.

Belair faces charges of one count each of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated child endangerment and distributing or intending to distribute methamphetamine.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

For Belair to be convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors must prove Lawrencia died as a result of Belair's committing or attempting to commit either of the latter two crimes with which she is charged, jurors were told

Wednesday was the second day of Belair's trial, which court records show is expected to last four days.

Topeka had yellow crime scene tape up Oct. 14 at this house in the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Avenue, where Mariann Belair was taken into custody that day after her 4-year-old daughter was fatally shot. Belair is on trial this week.

What circumstances were involved in the death of Belair's daughter?

Amrein told jurors Wednesday that early the morning of Oct. 14, Belair sent a text message in which she agreed to sell methamphetamine to another person.

Lawrencia was fatally shot about noon that day as she was at their home in the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Avenue with Belair and Belair's two other children, a boy who was about to turn 3 years old and a girl who was 1, Amrein said.

Amrein and David agreed Belair removed the loaded 9mm handgun she carried in her diaper bag and placed it on the couch next to her with plans to take a "selfie" of herself with Lawrencia, whom Amrein said was "somewhat" seated on Belair's lap.

Lawrencia "distracted" Belair after she set the gun on the couch, David said.

At that point, Amrein said, Lawrencia's 2-year-old brother picked up the gun and shot and killed her.

David instead said the boy "reached out for the gun and accidentally discharged it."

Belair called 911 but was not cooperative with police until one of them assured her that what happened was an accident and she wouldn't be in any trouble, David said.

Belair then gave police information that helped them find the gun, he said.

Police also found a "small baggie of methamphetamine with Lawrencia's blood on it," Amrein said.

She alleged Lawrencia died as Belair was in the midst of conducting a drug transaction.

David replied that evidence and testimony at this week's trial would show that wasn't true.

How many jurors were available to hear the case?

District Court Judge Dave Debenham is presiding over this week's trial, for which more than 70 jurors were present and available. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Some jurors were dismissed and replaced by other potential jurors because personal circumstances would have caused them great hardship or because they were considered unable to be fair and impartial.

Forty-two jurors remained once both sides finished questioning potential jurors and concluding none of them could be removed for cause.

Twenty-eight jurors were then dismissed using peremptory challenges. Attorneys use peremptory challenges to have proposed jurors removed without needing to give a reason.

The 14 remaining jurors are hearing the case. Two will be alternates, with those two being randomly selected at the end of the trial.

How close did the two sides come to reaching a plea agreement?

After the 14 jurors left for their lunch hour Wednesday, Amrein told Debenham the defense and prosecution had been unable to reach a plea agreement in the case.

She said the prosecution offered to go so far as to accept a guilty plea for reckless but intentional second-degree murder, which the defense did not accept, while the defense offered to go so far as to agree to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter or voluntary manslaughter, which the prosecution did not accept.

