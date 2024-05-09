Safeway replaces freezers at Centennial Boulevard store

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Some customers may have noticed the lack of frozen food at the Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road Safeway. As Safeway tells FOX21 there is a good reason for it.

Some in the community noticed workers boxing up food at the Safeway, located at 4405 Centennial Blvd. on Thursday, May 9. FOX21 reached out to Safeway and learned that it is part of some general maintenance happening at the store.

Safeway told FOX21 that the freezers are being replaced and the process started on Thursday. Safeway expects the replacement to take two days and said the freezers should be back in operation at some point over the weekend.

