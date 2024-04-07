Safeway in Lincoln closed, possible burglary

(FOX40.COM) A Safeway grocery store in Lincoln is closed for business and all customers have left the store because of a possible burglary, according to the City of Lincoln.

Aa of 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, several law enforcement officers are on the scene.

“We are asking residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Boulevard near the Safeway shopping center,” Lincoln officials said. “There is a heavy law enforcement presence as officers search for a possible commercial burglary suspect.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

